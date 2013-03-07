Alliance Mortgage Funding, Inc., in Cockeysville MD, Awarded Best of 2012 in the Maryland Mortgage Lender Category on Kudzu.

Cockeysville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Alliance Mortgage Funding, Inc. was named a Best of 2012 winner as the TOP Mortgage Broker & Lender in Maryland on Kudzu, the leading source of local business information and consumer reviews. Over 5 million businesses competed across 30 categories, and winners were awarded based on the highest number of votes received on Kudzu.com.



Michael Mandis, Certified Mortgage Planner and President of Alliance Mortgage Funding, said, “We are proud to be named the most highly regarded and trusted Mortgage Lender in Maryland. Winning this award from Kudzu only strengthens our commitment to serving our clients’ needs. We will continue to help all of our clients make all the right mortgage financing decisions, for all of the right reasons. That’s why we are the highest rated mortgage lender, not just on Kudzu, but across all of the consumer review sites.”



“Consumers value companies who appreciate their business and provide superior service. We wanted to create an open forum where the best companies could be recognized by Kudzu users,” said Fran Wills, General Manager of Kudzu.



For a full list of Best of 2012 winners, visit: http://www.kudzu.com/best. To view some of the many recommendations for Alliance Mortgage Funding, Inc., visit http://www.kudzu.com/m/Alliance-Mortgage-FundingInc.-8684814



About Alliance Mortgage Funding

Alliance Mortgage Funding, Inc., a licensed Mortgage Broker in Maryland and Pennsylvania, has been serving the mortgage needs of home buyers and home owners since 1993. Locally owned and operated, Alliance Mortgage Funding, Inc., relies solely on referrals from their past clients and the area’s top real estate and financial professionals for business. To learn more about Alliance Mortgage Funding, Inc., visit their interactive web site at http://www.themandisteam.com