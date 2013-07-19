New Business research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Project Description:
MarketLines' Alliance Oil Company, Ltd. (formerly West Siberian Resources, Ltd.) Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investments report includes business description, detailed reports on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), divestments, capital raisings, venture capital investments, ownership and partnership transactions undertaken by Alliance Oil Company, Ltd. (formerly West Siberian Resources, Ltd.) since January 2007.
Scope:
- Provides intelligence on Alliance Oil Company, Ltd. (formerly West Siberian Resources, Ltd.)'s M&A, strategic partnerships and alliances, capital raising and private equity transactions.
- Detailed reports of various financial transactions undertaken by Alliance Oil Company, Ltd. (formerly West Siberian Resources, Ltd.) and its subsidiaries since 2007.
- Information about key financial and legal advisors for Alliance Oil Company, Ltd. (formerly West Siberian Resources, Ltd.)'s financial deals transactions.
- Financial deals tables and charts covering deal value and volumes trend, deal types and geography-based deal activity.
Highlights:
This report includes Alliance Oil Company, Ltd. (formerly West Siberian Resources, Ltd.)'s contact information and business summary, tables, graphs, a list of partners and targets, a breakdown of financial and legal advisors, deal types, top deals by deal value, detailed deal reports, and descriptions and contact details of the partner, target, investor, and vendor firms, where disclosed.
The profile also includes detailed deal reports for all M&A, private equity, public offering, venture financing, partnership and divestment transactions undertaken by Alliance Oil Company, Ltd. (formerly West Siberian Resources, Ltd.). These deal reports contain information about target company financials, sources of financing, method of payment, deal values, and advisors for various parties, where disclosed.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Access comprehensive financial deals data along with charts and graph covering M&A, private equity, and partnerships and alliances.
- Form an independent opinion about Alliance Oil Company, Ltd. (formerly West Siberian Resources, Ltd.)'s growth strategies through the organic and inorganic activities undertaken since 2007.
- Track your competitors' business structure and growth strategies.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Alliance Oil Company, Ltd. (formerly West Siberian Resources, Ltd.)
