Allianz Investment Management Portfolio Increases to EUR 11.6Bn

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2022 -- One of the world's largest real estate investment managers, Allianz Real Estate, achieved huge growth last year with a portfolio increase to EUR 11.6 billion in assets. The global logistics portfolio is a prominent measure of growth at the firm, according to insiders, Allianz took advantage of the opportunity to establish the portfolio early and has now achieved a leading market position in the sector, which is partly responsible for the increase in growth. The focus for the team has been aligned with the wider strategy of ESG and sustainability at Allianz. The team selects assets and partners that demonstrate robust ESG profiles and is building a logistics portfolio that has notably high standards. Logistics exposure at Allianz is made up of EUR 8.6 billion in equity investment and EUR 3 billion in financing. The focus on sustainability is unsurprising for a firm that has committed to reducing the carbon footprint of its portfolio by 25% by 2025.



Themes of sustainability and ESG are being continuously explored by the organisations that Selby Jennings works with, as more companies seek to make net zero goals. The firm is a specialist in investment management recruitment, serving a range of businesses across the banking and financial services sector, from the most innovative and eco-focused to those looking to make up for lost time. As well as being renowned for expertise in investment management recruitment, the team at Selby Jennings also has experience in many other fields, from commodities to financial technology, insurance and actuarial, legal and compliance and quantitative research and trading. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and contacts at key organisations across the world, the firm is perfectly positioned to make key connections happen. Using a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, options can be created for every hiring need.



Selby Jennings is well embedded in the European market when it comes to investment management recruitment. The firm's expertise has enabled it to build a local reputation that extends across the country to most major cities, such as Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. But that's not where reach ends for Selby Jennings, which also has resilient global connections. The team in Germany, for example, is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than a thousand people. Plus, the firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Resilience is something that the firm is focused on building, for itself as well as client companies. That's why it invests heavily in the human element, ensuring that consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many roles available via the firm today, in investment management recruitment as well as other areas - these include Fixed Income Sales Trader, Business Developer and Marketing Manager.



The team at Selby Jennings said, "Little did we know that the pandemic would spark a new chapter for financial services. From ever-evolving regulations, mercurial consumer expectations, digital transformation, to the heightened competition from incumbents and new entrants, financial services verticals evolved at lightning speed – all while in a stage of poised recovery with the need to future-proof operations from additional disruption.



Alongside challenges brought on by the pandemic, financial services in 2021 were gripped by the wider political and socio-economic context that was Brexit, as banks and financial institutions packed their bags to move some, or all, of their operations to cities across Europe. However, Financial Services were one of the few bright spots of the past year, providing fuel to the economy and scaling up in a time where many sectors wouldn't take the risk. 2022 is already shaping up to be a record-breaking year in terms of talent movement, and we can't wait to help clients secure that world-class talent."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.