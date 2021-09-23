Allianz SE (OTC:ALIZY) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Allianz.



Investors who purchased shares of Allianz SE (OTC: ALIZY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Allianz directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Germany based Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. Allianz SE reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $112.99 billion in 2019 to $112.23 billion in 2020 and that its Net Income fell from over $7.91 billion in 2019 to over $6.8 billion in 2020.



On August 1, 2021, Allianz disclosed that it received a request from the U.S. Department of Justice for documents and information related to the Company's Structured Alpha Funds business, which is at the center of investor lawsuits. The Company said that there is "a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group."



Shares of Allianz SE (OTC: ALIZY) declined from $25.19 per share on July 29, 2021, to $22.41 per share on August 4, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Allianz SE (OTC: ALIZY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.