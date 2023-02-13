Allianz SE (OTC:ALIZY) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Allianz SE

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Allianz SE (OTC: ALIZY), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Allianz SE in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Allianz SE (OTC: ALIZY) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 3, 2023. OTC: ALIZY investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Germany based Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide.



On August 1, 2021, Allianz disclosed that it received a request from the U.S. Department of Justice for documents and information related to the Company's Structured Alpha Funds business, which is at the center of investor lawsuits. The Company said that there is "a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group."



Then, on May 17, 2022, Allianz S pleaded guilty to securities fraud, admitting that it lacked internal controls and oversight for a series of private-investment funds and made false and misleading statements to investors. Allianz SE agreed to pay $6 billion in penalties and restitution.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Allianz SE (OTC: ALIZY) common shares between March 9, 2018 and May 17, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 9, 2018 and May 17, 2022, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Allianz did not have effective internal controls, that Allianz's subsidiary was involved in substantial fraudulent activity, that as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny, that as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of substantial losses and financial costs, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Allianz SE (OTC: ALIZY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



