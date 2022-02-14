Allianz SE (OTC:ALIZY) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of Allianz SE (OTC: ALIZY) over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Allianz SE.



Investors who purchased shares of Allianz SE (OTC: ALIZY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Allianz SE directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On August 1, 2021, Allianz disclosed that it received a request from the U.S. Department of Justice for documents and information related to the Company's Structured Alpha Funds business, which is at the center of investor lawsuits. The Company said that there is "a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group."



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



