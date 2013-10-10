Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Allianz Worldwide Care Limited : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Allianz Worldwide Care Limited : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Allianz Worldwide Care Limited ' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Allianz Worldwide Care Limited (AWC) is a specialist provider of international health insurance products based in Ireland. It provides a wide range of health insurance products to private individuals and corporate customers. The company's offerings include out-patient plans, maternity plans, dental plans, repatriation plans, GlobalPass Choice medical insurance plans, the UK Signature plans and medical travel insurance. In addition, AWC offers online support service to its members, employers, intermediaries and health care providers. The company operates a network of about 3,800 medical providers (hospitals and medical clinics) in its worldwide network outside the US. It also has partnerships with local domestic insurers and administrators to provide its members with access to 4,000 hospitals and 460,000 physicians. AWC operates as a subsidiary of Allianz Group, one of the leading global providers of banking, insurance and asset management services. Its operations are spanned across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. AWC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.



Companies Mentioned



Allianz Worldwide Care Limited



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