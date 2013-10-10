Allied Hand Dryers & Baby Changing Stations Relaunches Newly Upgraded Website

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- One of the internet’s oldest and largest distributors of baby changing stations and hand dryers, Allied Hand Dryers & Baby Changing stations, has today officially relaunched its newly revamped website, www.babychangingstationsonline.com, which provides consumers with a large variety of baby changing stations from which to choose.



The site features top brands to including Koala Baby Changing Stations, World Baby Changing Stations and AHD Baby Changing Stations. Visitors will also notice a variety of accessories like baby changing station liner dispensers and liners for baby changing stations.



Spokesperson Craig Burrow, who made the announcement, says the website was “reworked according to user feedback and is easier than ever to navigate and find any product quickly.”



The top brands of baby changing stations, according to Craig feature a collection made of durable, high-impact polyethylene.



“These baby changing stations are designed to be surface or recess mounted,” he adds.



Allied Hand Dryers and Baby Changing Stations, which has over 25 years with both hand dryers and baby changing stations, specializes in helping a targeted consumer base of business owners providing public restrooms facilities, namely churches, meeting places, and government offices.



“We also caters to the needs of any type of architectural firm or construction firm that needs to fit baby changing stations in their drawings,” says Craig, whose company provides the top quality, low cost baby changing stations like the AHD models, or the luxurious Stainless Steel baby changing stations from Koala.



With their entire inventory of baby changing stations come with free UPS ground shipping, Craig notes all models in stock ships the same day if ordered before 4PM CST.



According to Craig, the newly reworked Allied Hand Dryers & Baby Changing Stations website places products into sensible categories that are semantic in nature and that users should find easier to navigate. Furthermore, he states, “Only the most respected well-known brands are distributed along with a product manufactured by us, the AHD baby changing stations.”



“If anybody looking for the Koala Baby Changing Stations, they'll find more affordable models like the KB200 and the KB101 series. they'll also find the highly sought KB100 STs, KB110-SSWM and KB 110-SSRE s,” says Craig, who adds no matter the restroom configuration, they can help the consumer find a baby changing station that will fit their restroom and budget.



Baby changing station are a best policy in any restroom where the public will visit and in some cases is law. Clients will save money, as quantity discounts are available along with free shipping. We also carry the most popular brand on the market the Koala Kare Baby Changing Stations.



About Allied Hand Dryer

Darrell Kirksey started Allied Hand Dryer in August of 1988. He supplied hand dryers and repair services to numerous businesses in and around the South Texas/San Antonio region. Since this time Allied Hand Dryer has grown to become a major distributor of hand dryers, hand dryer parts, and baby changing stations to businesses, schools and government entities around the world. Allied Hand Dryer prides in the fact that 90% of all orders placed before 5 PM CST ship the same day. All of the products we sell are kept in stock in the San Antonio warehouse. During normal business hours of 8:30am-5:30pm CST Monday-Friday customers will never get a voice mail when they call Allied Hand Dryer. Darrell, Albert, Brian, Andrew, Nick & Reed have almost 50 years of combined experience selling and servicing hand dryers. They have the knowledge & expertise to discuss their needs and offer solutions to customer’s problems.



For further information, please visit the following website:

www.babychangingstationsonline.com