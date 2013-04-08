Allied Real Estate Schools Launches Affiliate Partnership Program

Laguna Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Allied Real Estate Schools is pleased to announce the creation of the Allied Connections Real Estate School Affiliate Program. The program provides any California business or individual, including CA real estate professionals and brokers, with a simple way to earn additional income through a seamless, 100% free, and mutually beneficial partnership with Allied, a leader in the vocational real estate industry.



“Partnerships are a wonderful way to collaborate and create value for both parties involved,” said George Achenbach, President of Allied. “The Allied Connections Affiliate Program is a great representation of this. By creating this partnership, we are able to support and give back to our graduates, the local economy, and the California real estate industry as a whole.”



With the Allied Connections Affiliate Program, real estate professionals and businesses earn:



- 10% commission for every online sale that originates from their website

- 90-day opportunity for conversions

- Potential for monthly payouts



Individuals sent to Allied from the website of an affiliate partner receive:



- Convenient, flexible, and 100% online courses

- Top-notch education from a 21-year pioneer of the industry

- Helpful, ongoing student support along the way



In order to receive the commission, affiliate partners will simply need to include a unique link on their website that will be given to them by Allied. They will receive 10% of every sale created by way of that link. Sign-up is free and registration only takes a few minutes.



About Allied Real Estate Schools

Allied has a long-standing history as a leader in the vocational real estate industry. In 1979, it started with the publication of real estate books. Following that, in 1992, Allied created their vocational real estate school. Today, Allied is considered a leader in the real estate industry, with career training for real estate salespersons, brokers, and appraisers, and more than one million enrollments since 1992.



For more information about Allied Schools Real Estate Affiliate Program visit http;//www.realestatelicense.com or call (888)925-2117 for more information.