Allied Steel Buildings Is Offering Amazon Gift Cards for Client Feedback and Participation

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Allied Steel Buildings, one of the nation’s leading suppliers of prefabricated Steel Buildings, has launched Allied Rewards, an innovative customer loyalty program available to both new and established clients.



Recently, an entire new initiative has been launched at AlliedBuildings.com/Rewards/ to provide additional information on how to benefit from the program. Customers can be rewarded with an Amazon gift card for their participation in various activities, such as purchasing a building, providing testimonials, referring other clients, and so on. The Amazon gift cards rewards can be conveniently redeemed for millions of items found at Amazon.com. The program's wide variety of conditions allows clients a greater potential to be rewarded.



The Allied Rewards Program is intended to promote client feedback and engagement and help Allied Steel Buildings' explicit mission to foster partnerships with both business partners and the wider community. Such a strategy will also allow the firm to receive more valuable input from clients, which is vital in allowing Allied to better address the needs of its clients.



Indeed, this is only the latest of many socially responsible initiatives undertaken by the company, which regularly provides specials to clients and involves itself in humanitarian causes. In 2011, it launched AlliedCares.com in order to promote various charitable initiatives around the country, such as constructing buildings for communities in need or after natural disasters.