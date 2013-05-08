Allied Steel Buildings Launches AlliedBuildings.com

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Allied Steel Buildings, a Fort Lauderdale-based company specializing in pre-engineered Steel Buildings, has launched a new website at AlliedBuildings.com. The website is intended to provide clients with detailed information about the company’s extensive services related to the construction of Steel Buildings.



The firm’s website is professionally-designed, featuring a modern and aesthetic style, visible and well-organized pages, and easy navigability. An emphasis has been made on accessibility and user friendliness, with the website aimed at serving both existing and potential clients with its comprehensive information.



There are dedicated sections for each of the main categories of buildings provided by the company. These include agricultural, residential, aviation, commercial and retail, recreational, and more. Each page also includes a portfolio and up-to-date news regarding the firm’s work in these areas.



In addition to providing detailed information about the Allied Steel Buildings’ extensive services, the website allows users to view samples of the firm’s previous works, consult an FAQ, learn about the company’s values and history, request a free quote, and obtain contact information (including links to social media accounts). The website can also be read in Spanish, French, or Portuguese.



About Allied Steel Buildings

Allied Steel Buildings is recognized as a leading supplier of high-quality pre-engineered steel buildings and prefabricated metal building systems. In addition to providing steel buildings in their entirety, the firm also assists in design, project management, and the provision of steel building components such as panels, roof retrofits, and trims. Besides servicing the North American market, the firm also ships worldwide, including Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Caribbean.



Allied Steel Buildings tailors its services to suite the specific needs and preferences of its individual clients. It has been recognized my business magazines as one of the most innovative companies in the world, and among the fastest-growing in South Florida.