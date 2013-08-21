Allied Steel Buildings Launches New Equestrian Buildings Website

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Allied Steel Buildings, a Fort Lauderdale-based company specializing in pre-engineered Steel Buildings, has launched a new website dedicated exclusive to its popular line of Equestrian Buildings at EquestrianBuildings.com. It was launched to meet the growing demand for such structures across the United States.



The new website is professionally-designed, featuring a modern and aesthetic style, well-organized pages, and easy navigability. An emphasis has been made on accessibility and user friendliness, with the website aimed at serving both existing and potential clients with its comprehensive information.



There are detailed sections corresponding to each of the structures provided by the company, including dressage and English riding areas, riding and roping arenas, and farming and agricultural buildings. In addition to providing detailed information about the firm’s extensive services in this area, the website includes a gallery of the firm’s previous works, customer testimonials, and information for receiving a free quote or consultation.



About Allied Steel Buildings

Allied Steel Buildings is the nation’s leading supplier of pre-engineered Steel Buildings and prefabricated metal building systems. In addition to equestrian buildings, it also provides a variety of other structures, including aviation, commercial, retail, storage, and more. The full-service firm also engages in the design process, project management services, and the provision of steel building components such as panels, roof retrofits, and trims. Allied Steel works on projections nationwide and also ships worldwide, including to Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Caribbean.



Allied Steel Buildings tailors its services to suite the specific needs and preferences of its individual clients. It has been recognized my business magazines as one of the most innovative companies in the world, and among the fastest-growing in South Florida.