Allied Steel Buildings Offering Green, Energy Efficient Buildings

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Allied Steel Buildings, a Fort Lauderdale-based company specializing in the design and engineering of Steel Buildings, is offering a line of “green” buildings that promote both environmental sustainability and energy efficiency.



The innovative and expertly-engineered buildings allow clients to reduce the environmental costs of their operations, while simultaneously saving money in overhead costs. This is in keeping with the firm’s operating principles, which promote social and environmental responsibility concurrent with helping clients save money.



The firm’s official website, AlliedBuildings.com, provides information about the contribution that buildings make on energy consumption and, subsequently, the environmental costs. Citing statistics from US Department of Energy (DOE), the firm noted that buildings account for 40 percent of all energy consumed in the US, 71 percent of electricity, 38 percent of carbon dioxide emissions, and 36 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions. In short, many buildings are due for an environmentally-safe overhaul.



Furthermore, the typical building’s annual energy costs are the single largest operating cost, representing 30 percent of their annual budget. Allied Steel Buildings’ noted that the advantages environmentally-friendly buildings include a 9 percent reduction in operating costs, a 7.5 percent increase in building value, a 3.5 percent increase in occupancy ration, and much more.



Among the design elements the company incorporates in its buildings are prismatic skylights, which reduced the need for artificial lighting; specially-colored metal roofs that help reflect heat and save on air conditioning; LEED-approved insulated panels are made with zero Ozone Depleting Potential (ODP); and long-term solar panels that provide as much as 70-80 percent of a building’s hot water needs.



About Allied Steel Buildings

Allied Steel Buildings is recognized as a leading supplier of high-quality pre-engineered steel buildings and prefabricated metal building systems. In addition to providing steel buildings in their entirety, the firm also assists in design, project management, and the provision of steel building components such as panels, roof retrofits, and trims. It has been recognized my business magazines as one of the most innovative companies in the world, and among the fastest-growing in South Florida.