Allied Steel Buildings Offering International Services

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Allied Steel Buildings, a Fort Lauderdale-based company specializing in the design and engineering of Steel Buildings, extends its wide array of services all over the world. In addition to serving the North American market, the company operates in more than 37 countries, particularly in Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Caribbean.



The company’s international services are comprehensive and encompass every step of the process. In addition to engineering the structures to the exact specifications of the individual client, Allied Steel Buildings also conforms to the building codes of the particular country and locality.



The pre-engineered steel buildings can then be shipped directly to their client’s site. The delivery process is managed by highly-trained logistical staff that supervises the entirety of the shipment, both inland and overseas. The fabricated material is meticulously inspected prior to loading, and the shipping and packaging process entails the use of open-top containers, close-top containers, or flat racks. Allied Steel Buildings’ manages the entire customs process on both ends of the shipment.



Upon delivery to the job site, company staff can also manage the preparation of the site and the construction of the building. Thus, every component falls under professional supervision, direction, and management by professionally-trained employees. Furthermore, Allied Steel Buildings’ has representatives that can speak in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Japanese, and will work to accommodate any specific preferences or needs.



About Allied Steel Buildings

Allied Steel Buildings is recognized as a leading supplier of high-quality pre-engineered steel buildings and prefabricated metal building systems. In addition to providing steel buildings in their entirety, the firm also assists in design, project management, and the provision of steel building components such as panels, roof retrofits, and trims. It has been recognized my business magazines as one of the most innovative companies in the world, and among the fastest-growing in South Florida.