Allied Steel Buildings Offering October Discounts on Entire Factory Inventory

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Allied Steel Buildings, a firm specializing in the designing and manufacturing of pre-engineered Steel Buildings, is offering special discounts on its entire factory inventory for the month of October.



The company announced this seasonal deal on its official blog at AlliedBuildings.com. There will be a unique special for each day of the month, consisting of a different building size that will be discounted up to 50% of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP). Clients are advised to visit the website daily in order to access new deals on various sizes.



These Specials are generous by industry standards, and coincide with Allied Steel Buildings’ express commitment to providing cost-effective and comprehensive building solutions. Additionally, the firm provides free quotes on metal building projects through an online form available through its website. Clients need only provide the building’s structural dimensions, customer information, and project information (such as location, building types, and construction timeframe). As with all its services, the company guarantees timeliness and precision with its estimates.



Allied Steel Buildings is recognized as the nation’s leading supplier of high-quality pre-engineered Steel Buildings and prefabricated metal building systems. It provides steel buildings specially-designed to serve a variety of purposes, including agricultural, residential, aviation, commercial and retail, recreational, and more.



In addition to providing steel buildings in their entirety, Allied Steel Buildings also assists in the comprehensive design, consultation, project management, and the provision of steel building components such as panels, roof retrofits, and trims. Besides servicing the North American market, the firm also ships worldwide, including Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Caribbean.



About Allied Steel Buildings

Allied Steel Buildings is well-known for customizing its services to suite the specific needs and preferences of its individual clients. As a result of its comprehensive and professional services, Allied Steel Buildings has been recognized by business magazines as one of the most innovative companies in the world, and among the fastest-growing in South Florida.