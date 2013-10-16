Allied Steel Buildings Reaches Social Media Milestone

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Allied Steel Buildings, a national leader in prefabricated Steel Buildings, has announced a social media milestone, garnering over 1,000 followers on its Twitter account at Twitter.com/SteelBuilding. The rapid growth signifies the firm’s success in utilizing new media in order to expand its business.



Indeed, the Twitter profile was launched with the explicit purpose of improving client engagement. Allied Buildings maintains the active account in order to deliver more information about its services, products, company news, specials, and more; it also responds to any questions or feedback from subscribers, creating a medium through which it can better serve clients.



Allied Buildings has long made use of the internet as part of its innovative marketing strategy, having launched its professional website, AlliedBuildings.com, with the intent of providing easy access to its services and deals. The website includes a regularly updated blog, a detailed gallery of the group’s previous projects, detailed sections on each of its building specialties, and much more.



About Allied Steel Buildings

Allied Steel Buildings is recognized as a leading supplier of high-quality pre-engineered steel buildings and prefabricated metal building systems. In addition to providing steel buildings in their entirety, the firm also assists in design, project management, and the provision of steel building components such as panels, roof retrofits, and trims. Besides servicing the North American market, the firm also ships worldwide, including Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Caribbean.



Allied Steel Buildings tailors its services to suite the specific needs and preferences of its individual clients. It has been recognized by business magazines as one of the most innovative companies in the world, and among the fastest-growing in South Florida, characteristics that likely stem from its aforementioned utilization of web-based resources.