Allied Steel Offering Free Quotes on Steel Buildings

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Allied Steel Buildings, a Fort Lauderdale-based company specializing in pre-engineered Steel Buildings, is offering free quotes to those interested in its services. Quotes can be obtained by calling 877-997-8335 or through the company’s official website, alliedbuildings.com/price-my-building/.



Those requesting quotes online must fill out a simple but comprehensive form entailing the following details: the building’s structural dimensions, customer information, and project information (such as location, building types, and construction timeframe). The company guarantees timeliness and precision with its estimates.



Allied Steel Buildings is recognized as a leading supplier of high-quality pre-engineered Steel Buildings and prefabricated metal building systems. It provides steel buildings specially-designed to serve a variety of purposes, including agricultural, residential, aviation, commercial and retail, recreational, and more.



In addition to providing steel buildings in their entirety, the firm also assists in the comprehensive design, consultation, project management, and the provision of steel building components such as panels, roof retrofits, and trims. Besides servicing the North American market, the firm also ships worldwide, including Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Caribbean.



About Allied Steel

Allied Steel Buildings is well-known for customizing its services to suite the specific needs and preferences of its individual clients. Both the utilization of high-quality materials and the application of high standards of manufacturing ensure that its steel structures are cost-effective, low-maintenance, and long-lasting. As a result of its comprehensive and professional services, Allied Steel Buildings has been recognized by business magazines as one of the most innovative companies in the world, and among the fastest-growing in South Florida.