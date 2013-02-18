Allied Well Drilling Launches New Geothermal Office in Southeastern Pennsylvania

Coatesville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Statistics depict a steady increase in the cost of residential heating oil and propane over the last few years and forecast continued climbing rates for the future. By extension, electricity rates are also being forced to rise. As a result of the ever inflating expense of home heating, many people are choosing to resort to wood burning heat sources. This development, in turn, is bringing about an upsurge in the cost of firewood. During recent years, technical advances in the field of geothermal heating and cooling have made natural geothermal energy sources more practical for commercial and residential applications. In order to accommodate the growing awareness of this most efficient and cost effective form of energy, Allied Well Drilling launched the grand opening of their new office in Southeastern Pennsylvania.



Adam Santry, Chief Executive Officer of Allied Well Drilling, explained, "Allied believes geothermal heating and cooling is the future for many homes and businesses in the area. The addition of the Coatesville office will help with that growth. The Southeastern Pennsylvania market has increasingly followed the upward curve of rapid growth in both commercial and residential geothermal installations over the last several years. The Coatesville location is perfectly situated to assist local HVAC contractors with that increased growth. The new office represents our commitment to growing the market share of geothermal heating and cooling with our HVAC partners. We anticipate continued growth for our services as more customers are introduced to this extremely efficient technology."



Sources indicate equipping 100,000 homes with geothermal systems can eliminate 2.15 million barrels of oil used annually and could reduce electricity consumption by 799 million kilowatt hours each year. Homeowners can save up to 50 percent on electric bills by utilizing geothermal energy. Generally, an electric bill for a 2,000 sq. ft. home can be as low as $1 per day with a geothermal system.



Santry continued, "Allied started as a family well drilling company and has grown to over 85 full time geothermal installers serving Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. With an arsenal of equipment and a dedicated staff, Allied is positioned to do to the job faster and cleaner than our competition."



Andy Trewhitt, Allied's Northeast General Manager, added, "We do things differently than most geothermal well drillers, and we pride ourselves on that. Our high end customer service, commitment to marketing, and ability to handle any size job have helped our company reach out to excellent HVAC partners, such as Pennsylvania Geothermal. Of course, geothermal drilling is not the only service Allied brings to Southeastern Pennsylvania. Allied also provides water well drilling and well pump service."



About Allied Well Drilling

Founded in 1993, Allied Well Drilling began as a small family owned and operated water well drilling business in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Specializing in the construction and design of geothermal ground source heat exchangers (GHEX), Allied offers installations performed by IGSHPA accredited installers and master well drillers fluent in the complex geologic formations found throughout our service area. As one of the top geothermal drillers in the nation, Allied covers a residential service area spanning from central Virginia up through the Washington, DC and Baltimore, Maryland metropolitan areas with a second office location in southeast Pennsylvania covering the eastern portion of that state as well as Delaware.



http://www.alliedwells.com