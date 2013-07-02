Alliforce.com Experts Comment: Garlic Supplements Supports Healthy Cholesterol Levels, New Report

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- From key ingredient in gourmet food to key component in the quest for good health: Garlic, when taken in supplement form, can contribute to healthy cholesterol levels, according to a recent find by the University of Adelaide in Australia. Experts at Alliforce.com , a leading provider of all-natural garlic supplements containing Allicin , comment on these findings. The study, which was published in the May Nutrition Reviews, is being highlighted as “the most comprehensive analysis” of the effect of garlic on cholesterol to date.



The Adelaide research found that a two-month course of garlic supplements can reduce cholesterol levels by 8 percent. And this 8 percent reduction in total serum cholesterol was found to be associated with a 38 percent reduction in the overall risk of coronary events.



“These findings reaffirm the scientifically proven and positive impact garlic supplementation can have on one’s health,” says a scientist from Alliforce.com.



Although the study did not pinpoint a required dosage for the cholesterol reductions, it is best to take supplements containing Allicin.



Allicin is the major biologically active component of garlic that is responsible for its many health benefits. Studies conducted show that Allicin has a broad spectrum of properties that include antimicrobial, lipid-lowering, blood thinning, lowering of blood pressure, or antioxidant activities.



Not all garlic supplements actually contain Allicin though, so that it’s recommended checking the labeling before use.



About Alliforce.com

Alliforce.com is an all-natural garlic supplement that supports a healthy immune system. It contains Allicin, which has shown to support healthy cholesterol levels, and to possess antifungal, antiviral and antibacterial properties, among others. More information is available on the company website.



