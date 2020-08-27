Allison Carmen, Renowned Author, Speaker, and Business Coach, Joins Dr. Paula on Uplift Your Life: Nourishment of the Spirit

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Allison Carmen, renowned author, speaker, and business and life coach, will join Dr. Paula Joyce on Uplift Your Life: Nourishment of the Spirit radio program on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel Thursday, August 27th at 8am Pacific to explain how the mindset of "maybe" can reduce stress and worry and help people achieve all that is possible.



Change is inevitable and essential, yet people resist it. Even before the pandemic, over half of the population struggled with anxiety, fear, worry, stress and depression because of a fear of change--the very thing that is unavoidable. With the right tools, however, everyone has the power to change their attitude and embrace uncertainty with hope, optimism and the excitement of possibilities which could lead to more joy than was ever thought possible. Fear of the unknown drains one's energy and keeps one stuck in patterns that are comfortable and safe, but also limit one's potential. Belief in a better future is necessary to develop the strength, courage, grit and resilience to create it. Listen to Allison Carmen discuss how the mind-set of "maybe" can reduce stress and worry and help people achieve all that is possible.



About Allison Carmen

Allison Carmen is a business consultant, business and life coach and author of The Gift of Maybe: Offering Hope and Possibility in Uncertain Times. O The Oprah Magazine included the concept of Maybe as an example of "mind-blowing new definitions for everyday words" and cited it in their new Dictionary to Enlightenment. Allison's work has been supported by Mata Amritandamayi, known as Amma, the hugging saint. She has written for several online magazines including Psychology Today, Huffington Post, Inc.com, Thrive Global, Next Avenue and MindBodyGreen. She has a podcast, 10 Minutes To Less Suffering and is the coach-on-call on AM 970's "the Answer." Allison's work has been featured in Oprah.com, Success Magazine, Inc.com, LifeHacker.com and Mariashriver.com. She is also a sought-after guest on the podcast, Optimal Living Daily, CBS Radio, and NPR's All Things Considered. Allison has a B.A. in accounting, a J.D. of Law, and a Master of Law in taxation. Please visit www.allisoncarmen.com.