Alloyworks Now Brings a Wide Range of Aluminum Tool Boxes at the Most Affordable Prices

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Alloyworks now brings a wide range of aluminium tool boxes at the most reasonable prices. The company offers tailor-made solutions to the clients for their requirements. The company has more than 20 years of experience and they offer the most impeccable products coupled with good services. They deliver superior quality products which look the same for years. Whether it is a customized aluminium Ute canopies or an aluminium Ute too box, they provide absolute finish in their products.



Not only this, but they also offer top-notch quality ute canopies in Brisbane. People can modify their vehicles with the help of aluminum Ute canopies and aluminum trailers. Alloyworks canopies are tremendously demandable in Queensland. Customers highly appreciate the Ute canopies of this company.



Talking about the quality work of Alloyworks, one of their representatives stated, “Apart from tool boxes we also specialize in building high speed Aluminium Boats for a variety of different purposes. From small boats to large fishing vessels, our aluminium boats are more reliable, leak proof, and can withstand the weather for extended periods of time, making it safe and reliable. The Aluminium UTE Tool Boxes and Aluminium UTE Canopies manufactured by us are tailored to suit your vehicle and stand the test of time. It is the perfect solution for all your business needs.”



About Alloyworks

Alloyworks (of Eagle Farm in Brisbane) has been manufacturing a huge range of aluminium and alloy products for Queenslanders and also for the rest of Australian customers.These products include Ute bodies, canopies and accessories, aluminium tool boxes, aluminium trailers, roof racks, truck & Ute bodies, work boxes, storage boxes, aluminium water tanks, fuel tanks and even stairs. With more than 20 yearsof experience in aluminium fabrication, they offer high quality products supported by excellent customer service. They are probably the best known, for their high-quality boats and in particular their famous Lightning Boats range.



For more information, please visit- http://alloyworks.com.au



Contact Information:

1130 Kingsford Smith Drive Eagle Farm QLD 4009

Mobile: 0457 998 694

Fax: 07 3868 1626