AllPennyStocks.com Announces Corporate Write-Up on PetroFrontier Corp. (TSX-Venture: PFC)

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com), a leading penny stock / small-cap information site, released its latest spotlight company PetroFrontier Corp. (TSX-Venture: PFC).



PetroFrontier is an international oil and gas exploration company engaged in the exploration, acquisition and development of both conventional and unconventional petroleum assets in Australia's Southern Georgina Basin where, subsequent to its Amended Farmin Agreement with Statoil Australia Theta B.V., it holds a net carried 20% working interest in approximately 13.1 million gross acres.



In January, PetroFrontier had about $8 million in cash and no debt. Statoil is shouldering all of the exploration spending for the next three years, meaning PetroFrontier has no capex any time soon.



A complete PFC profile can be viewed at: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/company_spotlights/archives/pfc.asp



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Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not been compensated for its efforts in presenting the PFC profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services. A full disclaimer on PFC can be found at: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/company_spotlights/archives/pfc.asp.