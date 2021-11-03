AllPennyStocks.com News: 18,000+ Clients Driving Triple Digit Revenue Growth for This Upcoming SaaS Star

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2021 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (https://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled "18,000+ Clients Driving Triple Digit Revenue Growth for This Upcoming SaaS Star."



Companies mentioned in this article include iCoreConnect (OTCQB: ICCT), Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) and DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN).



2019 was a good year for initial public offerings for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies and 2020 was even better with over $11 billion raised in the public markets. 2021 has been host to more successes, including the likes of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) and DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN), to name a few that are delivering healthy returns at high multiples.



SaaS is a hot market and when serial entrepreneur and seasoned executive Robert McDermott took the reigns as CEO of iCoreConnect (OTCQB: ICCT) in 2013, he had a vision to solve problems in healthcare with innovative SaaS technology. Having built and sold several companies already, McDermott knew the key was matching tech with demand, so he hit the road, talking to over 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S. first. The results were an award-winning company and cloud-based products focused on increasing profit and operational efficiencies in high-compliance industries, notably healthcare.



