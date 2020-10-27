AllPennyStocks.com News: Apple iPhone Supplier Joins Airbus, NASA & Others as Partner Wanting Micro-Cap's Battery Technology

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (https://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled "Apple iPhone Supplier Joins Airbus, NASA & Others as Partner Wanting Micro-Cap's Battery Technology."



Companies mentioned in this article include KULR Technology Group (OTCQB:KULR) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).



Article Excerpt:



Not surprisingly, most people don't have a clue about how rechargeable lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries function to power a mobile phone, tablet or toy, but they do know that they can get hot, real hot. In some case, they can even catch fire, which happens more than you probably realize.



Apropos, it is the chemical reaction in Li-ion batteries, coupled with inefficiencies in design and manufacturing, that results in battery heat that feels like a laptop is burning your thighs. The threat of a catastrophic fire is amplified exponentially should a battery be damaged, which highlights the importance for science and regulations to mitigate any risks.



The full version of this article can be found at: https://www.allpennystocks.com/specialreportsus/2438/apple-iphone-supplier-joins-airbus-nasa-others-as-partner-wanting-micro-caps-battery-technology



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: https://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (800) 558-4560 Ext: 101

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: https://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has been compensated thirty-one thousand five hundred dollars by the company for its efforts in presenting the KULR profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services. For a complete disclaimer, investors are encouraged to click here: https://www.allpennystocks.com/spotlight/60/KULR-Technology-Group-Inc.