AllPennyStocks.com News: Disinfection Specialist Holding an Uptrend as COVID-19 Pandemic Lingers

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2020 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (https://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled "Disinfection Specialist Holding an Uptrend as COVID-19 Pandemic Lingers."



Companies mentioned in this article include SoftLab9 Technologies Inc. (CSE:SOFT) (OTCPK:SOFSF).



Article Excerpt:



A look back at consumer habits shows a growing trend by younger generations, from Millennials forward, towards environmentally friendly and natural cleaning products. Moreover, those still under 40 years of age are far more conscious about image and corporate transparency and responsibility than the people before them. That all plays well for a public entity like Softlab9 Technologies Inc. (CSE:SOFT) (OTC:SOFSF) and its target acquisition CleanGo GreenGo Inc.



The full version of this article can be found at: https://www.allpennystocks.com/specialreportsca/1446/disinfection-specialist-holding-an-uptrend-as-covid-19-pandemic-lingers



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has been compensated twelve thousand dollars by the company for its efforts in presenting the SOFT profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services. For a complete disclaimer, investors are encouraged to click here: https://www.allpennystocks.com/spotlight/58/softlab9-technologies-inc.