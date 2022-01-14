AllPennyStocks.com News: Does Sweden Host the Next Broken Hill Type World Class Deposit

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2022 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (https://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled "Does Sweden Host The Next Broken Hill Type World Class Deposit?"



Companies mentioned in this article include Norden Crown Metals Corp. (TSX-Venture:NOCR) (OTCQB:NOCRF) and EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSE:EMX).



Article Excerpt:



In mining circles, certain words and phrases are understood to have Holy Grail undertones. There may not be a better example than that of the ore deposit at the Broken Hill mine in New South Wales, Australia. The largest known accumulation of lead, zinc, and silver mineralization on the planet (~280 million tonnes @ 10% Pb, 8.5% Zn and 148 g/t Ag) has earned the acronym BHT (Broken Hill-type), with explorers the world over searching for the rare type of mineralization and the riches it can hold.



The full version of this article can be found at: https://www.allpennystocks.com/specialreportsca/1647/does-sweden-host-the-next-broken-hill-type-world-class-deposit



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: https://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:



AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (800) 558-4560 Ext: 101

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: https://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has been compensated six thousand five hundred dollars by a third-party, Frontier Consulting LLC. for its efforts in presenting the NOCR profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services. For a complete disclaimer, investors are encouraged to click here: https://www.allpennystocks.com/spotlight/1077/norden-crown-metals-corp.