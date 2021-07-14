AllPennyStocks.com News: From OTC to NYSE, This Stock Is Growing by Leaps & Bounds

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2021 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (https://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled "From OTC To NYSE, This Stock Is Growing By Leaps & Bounds."



Companies mentioned in this article include KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR)



Article Excerpt:



In the 1870's it was a Chinese gong. Today, it is a brass bell tuned to D pitch (with an overtone of D-sharp) that sounds for just over 3 seconds from start to end. What is it? The opening/closing bell for the New York Stock Exchange. The first guest to ring the opening bell was Leonard Ross, a 10-year-old that won a television quiz show by answering questions about the stock market in 1956. The last person to ring the closing bell to date was Michael Mo, CEO of KULR Technology Group (NYSE American: KULR), who did so on Friday.



It has been a whirlwind year for KULR, as the company makes big strides outside its aerospace roots into commercial markets with its innovative portfolio of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies. The product suite includes battery testing, safety, shipping and energy storage solutions, as well as a new line of drone battery packs, which couldn't be timed better for entry into the $127 billion drone market.



The full version of this article can be found at: https://www.allpennystocks.com/specialreportsus/2659/from-otc-to-nyse-this-stock-is-growing-by-leaps-bounds



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: https://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (800) 558-4560 Ext: 101

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: https://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has been compensated thirty-one thousand five hundred dollars by the company for its efforts in presenting the KULR profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services. For a complete disclaimer, investors are encouraged to click here: https://www.allpennystocks.com/spotlight/1069/kulr-technology-group-inc.