AllPennyStocks.com News: Idaho Looking Like a Repeat Champion for Gold Mining

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2021 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (https://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled "Idaho Looking Like a Repeat Champion For Gold Mining."



Companies mentioned in this article include Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF), Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX), Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) (TSX:PPTA), and Revival Gold (TSX-Venture:RVG) (OTCQX:RVLGF).



Article Excerpt:



Idaho may be known as the "gem state" because it is host to over 70 different precious and semi-precious gemstones found in the state's ground, but it could easily have earned a name related to its prolific gold resources too. Some of the gold discoveries in Idaho rivaled those more famous ones in the western U.S. and remain active mines and exploration projects today where miners like Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF), Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX), Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) (TSX:PPTA), and Revival Gold (TSX-Venture:RVG) (OTCQX:RVLGF) are using modern technologies to prove there is plenty of the elusive precious yellow metal in the ground.



Idaho has a long track record of making people rich going back to the first gold rushes in the late 1800's. More than a dozen significant discoveries have been mined in the state, with one like Yankee Fork producing in the 1870s and then in the mid-1900s when the Yankee Fork Gold Dredge recovered millions of dollars in gold before it became a tourist attraction as one of the best preserved dredges in the West.



The full version of this article can be found at: https://www.allpennystocks.com/specialreportsus/2733/idaho-looking-like-a-repeat-champion-for-gold-mining



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: https://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (800) 558-4560 Ext: 101

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: https://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has been compensated twenty-two thousand five hundred dollars by the company for its efforts in presenting the ITKO profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services. For a complete disclaimer, investors are encouraged to click here: https://www.allpennystocks.com/spotlight/1074/idaho-champion-gold-mines-canada-inc.