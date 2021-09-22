AllPennyStocks.com News: Inflation Worries Should Have Investors Looking at This Stock

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2021 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (https://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled "Inflation Worries Should Have Investors Looking at This Stock."



Companies mentioned in this article include Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF).



Article Excerpt:



Headlines abound on inflation right now. "Transitory Inflation Can Be a Lasting Affair" and "Inflation is All Over the Place" are two already this week in the Wall Street Journal. A recent report from Fox Business revealed that 224 CFO's at S&P 500 companies referenced inflation during their latest quarterly conference calls. That's the most demonstrating concern about rising inflation since just after the Great Recession a decade ago.



The simple fact is that the U.S. was printing money at a feverish pace during the coronavirus pandemic. An unavoidable downside to money printing, no matter how many soft, placating words like "transitory" some pundits want to use, is inflation; plain and simple. This fact will have investors looking at gold and gold stocks, as the price of gold typically is inversely related to the U.S. dollar because the precious yellow metal is denominated in USD. Therefore, when inflation rises and devalues the greenback, gold's value should increase along with inflation.



The full version of this article can be found at: https://www.allpennystocks.com/specialreportsca/1600/inflation-worries-should-have-investors-looking-at-this-stock



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: https://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (800) 558-4560 Ext: 101

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: https://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has been compensated twenty-two thousand five hundred dollars by the company for its efforts in presenting the ITKO profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services. For a complete disclaimer, investors are encouraged to click here: https://www.allpennystocks.com/spotlight/1074/idaho-champion-gold-mines-canada-inc.