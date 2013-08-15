AllPennyStocks.com News: One Junior Miner in Prime Position as Gold Rebounds

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “One Junior Miner in Prime Position as Gold Rebounds.”



Companies mentioned in this article include PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX), Goldcorp. (TSX:G), Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K), Sphere Resources Inc. (TSX-Venture:SPH.H), Newmont Mining Corp. (TSX:NMC) and Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSX-Venture:GSV).



Article Excerpt:



The markets can cumulatively turn a cold shoulder to an industry, perhaps based only on sentiment, not necessarily on just cause. For example, in 2012, homebuilders were still being punished to hit multi-year lows even though housing starts in September were at their highest level in more than four years. Investors that had the foresight to see the disconnect had the opportunity to grab shares of companies like PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) as they reversed and delivered several-fold returns.



When it comes to gold, analysts have been jumping on the bandwagon to lower 2013 targets with the decline in prices for the precious yellow metal over the past year. At the same time, the World Gold Council has said that India may hit a record level for gold demand in 2013, possibly exceeding 1,000 tonnes. China is consuming gold at a pace this year that has the country threatening to overtake India as the world’s biggest importer of gold. It seems that gold’s fall could be a little misguided and based primarily on fear that the U.S. Federal Reserve is going to taper its monetary stimulus, not on what’s happening with gold globally.



Major gold producers are seeing a rise in value as investors see the opportunity. Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX) have risen from lows of $14.22 to above $20 in six weeks (40% gains); shares of Goldcorp. (TSX:G) are up 37 percent in the same time; and Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K) has climbed more than 30 percent.



Point being: Gold’s not done; it’s reacting to pessimism from investors thinking that taking away the punchbowl of quantitative easing by the U.S. central bank will put exorbitant pressure on the metal. The majority of those pressures could already be baked-in with the tumble in bullion in 2013.



Big miners will feel the impact of any future fluctuations in gold more than juniors when the U.S. Fed finally does announce unwinding its stimulus. On that point, a well-positioned junior like Sphere Resources Inc. (TSX-Venture:SPH.H) may provide the best opportunity for share appreciation in the near and long terms.



The company holds properties in some of the world’s most prolific, high-grade gold regions: Nevada in the U.S. and Red Lake District in Ontario, Canada. The adage of “if you want to hunt big elephants, go where big elephants have been seen before” resonates through the company’s portfolio. Sphere’s properties are enveloped by majors such as Barrick, Goldcorp, Kinross and Newmont Mining Corp. (TSX:NMC).



The full version of this article can be found at:



http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/365/one-junior-miner-in-prime-position-as-gold-rebounds.htm



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