AllPennyStocks.com News: Record Q3 Results; New Acquisitions, Endorsements & Products Align to Continue Momentum for $0.14 Stock

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2021



Companies mentioned in this article include iCoreConnect (OTCQB: ICCT).



Article Excerpt:



Halfway through the latest iteration of earnings season, stocks haven't disappointed. Many companies printed new 52-week highs following releasing quarterly results, including Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR), while others, like Avaya Holdings (NYSE: AVYA) are rallying off bottoms by topping analyst expectations. For Software-as-a-Service company iCoreConnect (OTCQB: ICCT), a revenue beat looks to be the catalyst for another higher low as a slow-and-steady uptrend is formed.



The full version of this article can be found at: https://www.allpennystocks.com/specialreportsus/2793/record-q3-results-new-acquisitions-endorsements-products-align-to-continue-momentum-for-014-stock



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has been compensated nineteen thousand dollars by the company for its efforts in presenting the ICCT profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services. For a complete disclaimer, investors are encouraged to click here: https://www.allpennystocks.com/spotlight/1075/icoreconnect-inc.