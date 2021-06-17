AllPennyStocks.com News: Stronger Than Ever, Boron and This Upstart Explorer Should Be on Every Investor's Radar

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2021 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (https://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled "Stronger Than Ever, Boron and This Upstart Explorer Should Be on Every Investor's Radar."



Companies mentioned in this article include Erin Ventures Inc. (TSX-Venture:EV).



Article Excerpt:



Despite applications abounding in the multi-billion global boron market dominated by just two companies – Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Turkey state-owned Eti Mine Works – the opportunity is frequently overlooked by the investment community. Boron is relatively abundant, but the extraction and refining processes complex. Furthermore, certain important boron ores, such as colemanite, are much rarer. As it happens, all the world's colemanite production today comes from Eti.



That could change as Erin Ventures Inc. (TSX-Venture:EV) looks to disrupt the market with its Piskanja Boron Project in Serbia, roughly 750 miles northwest of Eti. Per an NI 43-101 report amended in February 2019, Erin's wholly owned boron deposits have an indicated mineral resource of 7.8 million tonnes (averaging 31.0 percent B2O3 (boron trioxide)), and an inferred resource of 3.4 million tonnes (averaging 28.6 percent B2O3).



The full version of this article can be found at: https://www.allpennystocks.com/specialreportsca/1549/stronger-than-ever-boron-and-this-upstart-explorer-should-be-on-every-investors-radar



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: https://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (800) 558-4560 Ext: 101

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: https://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has been compensated twenty-three thousand dollars from a third-party, Frontier Consulting, Ltd. for its efforts in presenting the EV profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services. For a complete disclaimer, investors are encouraged to click here: https://www.allpennystocks.com/SpotLight/1066/Erin-Ventures-Inc.htm.