AllPennyStocks.com News: The Rise of SaaS Based Businesses Is Giving Investors Massive Returns

Younger generations don't understand, but there was a day when fax machines were high-tech ways of exchanging information. Nowadays, the "cloud" is the medium of choice for storing and transferring information, a digital modality that has paved the way for thousands of applications and the emergence of the $145.5 billion Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market.



What's amazing about that valuation is that the dawn of the SaaS market was only about 13 years ago when Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was the first SaaS company to top $1 billion in annual sales. Owning to the relative nascency, the data signals that companies of all sizes are still flocking to SaaS to optimize and simplify operations. In 2019, Forbes showed that the average company paid 20-times more for SaaS subscriptions than five years earlier. Market experts at Insivia predicted that a small company (1-100 employees) will spend $260,000 on SaaS in 2021, while enterprises (1000+ employees) will spend $4.16 million.



