AllPennyStocks.com News: Western America Continues to Be a Hot Bed of Mining Activity; One Junior Miner Is Outshining the Rest

Companies mentioned in this article include Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF), Liberty Gold (TSX:LGD)(OTC:LGDTF), Excellon Gold (TSX:EXN)(NYSE American:EXN), Revival Gold Inc. (TSX-Venture:RVG) (OTCQX:RVLGF) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)(TSX:YRI).



Investors looking for exposure to gold in America need to look out West. Of the top 10 gold producing states throughout the golden era of U.S. mining, every state was in the Pacific or Mountain time zone (except for part of South Dakota being CT, although the Black Hills Gold Rush was indeed MT).



Idaho, the ninth biggest gold producer of the era, remains a point of focus today, with many public companies developing projects and mines in the state. The state is still highly friendly to miners, ranked the 9th best mining jurisdiction in the world in 2020 by the Fraser Institute. For some, like Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF), massive projects include past producing mines that potentially represent re-starting simple oxide heap leach mining operations with sulphide resources at depth for future underground mining too. Idaho Champion's portfolio includes the Champagne gold project west of Arco and the Baner gold project southwest of Elk City, as well as four early-stage cobalt properties in Idaho's prolific cobalt belt.



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has been compensated twenty-two thousand five hundred dollars by the company for its efforts in presenting the ITKO profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services. For a complete disclaimer, investors are encouraged to click here: https://www.allpennystocks.com/spotlight/1074/idaho-champion-gold-mines-canada-inc.