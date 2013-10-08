AllPlayKitchens.com Offers Discount of Up to 25% on Their Highly Demanded Play Kitchen Sets

Concord, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- All Play Kitchens, a company dedicated in providing children’s play kitchen sets and various other toys, has recently announced that they are offering a discount on certain of their highly demanded products. This discount of up to 25% is currently being offered on large sized play kitchen sets.



All Play Kitchens has been providing the play wooden kitchen sets since 2006 and now has a very large inventory, which can be viewed through their website AllPlayKitchens.com. Even though the focus of the company is to offer the best play kitchen sets, they also provide play tables & chairs, small toy appliances, play food, market play sets, tea sets and much more.



The All Play Kitchens – Kids Wooden Kitchen Sets are especially designed by giving detail to every aspect such that the kids can innovate ways of playing with them. For example an item which is currently on sale called ‘Luxurious Corner Play Kitchen for Kids’ has many smaller toys within the actual kitchen set. Pot, pan, spatulas, curtains, chalkboard, cordless phone, windowed microwave, oven, dishwasher and many other features are included in the kitchen set making it a truly comprehensive toy with limitless fun for the kids.



The size of the play kitchen sets offered by the company is also large enough for multiple children to play with, hence making them suitable for siblings or friends when they come over.



These play kitchen and furniture sets are considered the perfect toy for the children who love to imitate their parents at a young age. The provision of toys within the sets keeps the children interested for longer periods and enhances their daily activity.



The products sold by All Play Kitchens are made out of wood and are individually inspected to ensure children safety. The toys offered are from prominent companies which have provided their products for many years and are now considered veterans of toy making.



About All Play Kitchens

All Play Kitchens is one of the leading online retailers of children’s play kitchen sets. Through their online platform, http://allplaykitchens.com/, the company offers numerous uniquely designed kitchen sets, tables & chairs, small toy appliances, play food, market play sets, tea sets and much more. The company has been providing children’s play furniture and toys for over 7 years and now has an extensive database offering multiple choices.



For more information about Play Kitchen Sets and Play Tables & Chairs, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of allplaykitchens.com, please call at 603-556-8320 or email to sales@allplaykitchens.com.