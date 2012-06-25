Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Investor Lawsuit Deadline on July 2

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- A deadline is coming up on July 2, 2012 in the lawsuit filed for investors in NASDAQ:MDRX shares against Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc over alleged securities laws violations.



Investors with a substantial investment in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares between November 9, 2010, and April 26, 2012, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on July 2, 2012, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) common stock between November 9, 2010, and April 26, 2012, that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc and certain of its officers violated the Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder. Specifically, the plaintiff alleges that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. which was formed from the merger of Allscripts-Misys Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and Eclypsis Corporation in August 2010, allegedly misrepresented its progress in integrating Allscripts' and Eclypsis' disparate systems and the Company's ability to translate its fragmented product lines into revenues.



Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) fell from $16.02 per share on April 26, 2012 to as low as $9.06 per share on April 27, 2012.



On June 22, 2012, NASDAQ:MDRX shares closed at $10.10 per share.



Those who purchased Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com