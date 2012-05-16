Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Long Term Investor Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- Certain directors and officers of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc are under the investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with certain financials statements made by Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) stocks follows a lawsuit filed earlier by shareholders who purchased NASDAQ:MDRX shares only between November 9, 2010, and April 26, 2012.



. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ:MDRX stocks, including also those who purchased within or prior to the above stated time frame, concerns whether certain Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois the plaintiff alleges that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc violated the Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder. Specifically, the plaintiff alleges that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. which was formed from the merger of Allscripts-Misys Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and Eclypsis Corporation in August 2010, allegedly misrepresented its progress in integrating Allscripts' and Eclypsis' disparate systems and the Company's ability to translate its fragmented product lines into revenues.



On June 9, 2010, and Eclipsys (NASDAQ: ECLP) and Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) announced an agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $1.3 billion under which Eclipsys stockholders (ECLP) will receive 1.2 shares of Allscripts for each share of Eclipsys.



On April 26, 2012 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc announced its First Quarter 2012 financial results. Among other things, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, also announced that its CFO has decided to leave the Company and that its Chairman of the Board, director and officer of the company has been terminated.



Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) fell from over $20 in February 2012 to as low as $9.06 during April 27, 2012.



On May 15, 2012, NASDAQ:MDRX closed at $10.94 per share, less than half its current 52week High.



