Allshore Global Resources CEO Randall Agee Gives Major Speech at Islamabad IT Service Center

For Allshore Global Resources CEO Randall Agee, recruiting the best IT professionals in Pakistan to work as outsourced professionals for U.S. companies is equal parts business, technology and cultural diplomacy. In a recent speech in Pakistan at DatumSquare IT Services in Islamabad—one of three Pakistan-based service centers for Allshore—his speech to the service center’s personnel would have been equally encouraging to the American companies that utilize their services.



“The crux of the speech went to the heart of our mission, which is that by providing excellence, integrity and cultural understanding, Allshore and its clients are working together to make the world a better place,” said Agee. “While only a small microcosm of the level of relationships that can develop between the two countries, it’s important to remember that global economies prosper when goods and services cross borders for greater cultural understanding rather than armies.”



Allshore offers a wide variety of skill sets and expertise including Application, Software, Web and HTML Development Services. Their software outsourcing eliminates the need for a physical presence and accompanying resources as it increases margins during completion of development tasks. Developers provide hourly progress updates and can be monitored via Skype, Real VNC, and WebEx.



The outsourcing company also provides IT Support Services for maintaining day-to-day client business operations, establishing backup routines to protect against data failures, reviewing networks to identify vulnerabilities and managing policies to protect companies. By recruiting premium technical talent and finding the right fit in all respects to each client, the company creates true “win win” scenarios for all involved parties.



The Allshore Call Center Services feature direct client communication and access to call center representatives, call lists and daily activity logs. Allshore’s U.S. team monitors the calling to make sure client needs are met. For Agee, Allshore, its talented personnel and their clients represent more than mutually fulfilling business relationships for a better bottom line. They are also representations of utilizing each encounter as a chance for greater cultural understanding.



“For me, the recent speech to the Islamabad Service Center is part of an hourly and daily reaffirmation of the mission statement that guides the company and our promise to each client and employee,” said Agee. “To promote cultural understanding and build international relationships through a trusted, compassionate and profitable IT staffing experience.” For more information, please visit http://www.allshore.us



About Allshore Global Resources

