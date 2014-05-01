AllStairs Join Arbor Day Foundation to Create New Sustainable Sales Policies

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Hardwood is timelessly popular in home decoration because it offers a permanent, stylish and high quality solution to flooring needs. Hardwood stairs look beautiful, and transform a stairwell from a practical necessity to the home’s finest piece of furniture. The demand for hardwood is such that certain sources are now imperiled, and AllStairs.net has taken action to offset this issue. The company has joined with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant a tree for every item sold, positively offsetting the wood they use with their contributions.



The company offers high quality wood balusters and stairs, as well as wrought iron balusters and hand rails, with a ‘steals and deals’ section to offer unbeatable prices on items across their product range. The company offers a comprehensive variety of products in every category and each in every available kind of wood, to match any décor.



The new policy ensures that for every product purchased, even wrought iron products, a tree is planted in a national forest to help to protect them for future generations. The Arbor Day Foundation has so far planted 35 million trees, and AllStairs help them plant trees in the local community and in key areas affected by deforestation.



A spokesperson for AllStairs explained, “Here at AllStairs we respect the environment that provides us with the incredible natural materials we use to give homes a superb finish. The new policy is designed to make sure that no one feels hesitant to order our products because of environmental conscience- we share that conscience, and have taken steps to ensure that each purchase positively impacts the environment. We offer the widest range of quality stair and baluster parts from a huge range of high quality hardwoods, and even have a stairbuilder app to help people visualize their finished product before they commit to buy, so there really is no reason not to give us a try.”



About AllStairs

AllStairs is the oldest and most trusted online resource for stair parts and balustrade components. Their online store has been the definitive online stair resource for over ten years, and the company has more than 25 years experience in the manufacture and installation of stairways and banisters. They are devoted to supplying hardwood and wrought iron stair, hand rail and baluster elements in unlimited design possibilities, and of uncompromising quality. For more information please visit: http://www.allstairs.net/