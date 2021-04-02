Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2021 -- Allstar Enviro Safety announces new programs to better serve clients at https://www.safetyclasses.ca/ and https://safetymom.ca/ .These courses have been launched to update the standards for training and to meet legal requirements in the petroleum, and construction industry.



Allstar Enviro Safety is a full service training and safety consulting school, They offer training seminars in classroom and respiratory fit testing and safety consulting and manuals in Western Canada.



As an Authorized Training Provider (ATP) for Energy Safety Canada, Training Partner for the Canadian Red Cross, Global Training Centre and ABC Safety, they are now launching updated products to clients. As the merger between OSSA (Oil Sands Safety Association) and ENFORM, many companies are requesting the newer training seminars. Allstar Enviro Safety now offers the CSO (Common Safety Orientation), ESC H2S Alive, ESC Fall Protection, ESC Confined Space , H2S Blended Renewal, Ground Disturbance, Blended First Aid , Basic Life Support and Wildlife Awareness Level 2 to name a few.



In addition, Allstar Enviro Safety conducts Respiratory Fit Testing for Air Purifying Masks. This can be done at one of our 2 training facilities or at the clients workplace



About Allstar Enviro Safety

Allstar Enviro Safety launched in 2000 as a full service safety agency to meet the needs for training consulting and fit testing. Their lead Safety Advisor is Arliss T.E. Levine- CRSP, CHSC, BA, NEBOSH IOGC.



Allstar Enviro Safety business address is Suite 239- 4999 43 St SE,Calgary, Ab T2B3N4. They can be contacted at 403:214-1558 or e-mailed at info@safetyclasses.ca



Media Contact



https://www.safetyclasses.ca/