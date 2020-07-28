Allstar Enviro Safety Announces New Shorter H2S Alive in Calgary Renewal

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- Allstar Enviro Safety is excited to announce that their lead Safety Consultant, Arliss T.E. Levine, has new facilities to teach H2S Alive in Calgary. She has also been approved for the new shorter H2S Alive renewal ticket.



H2S Alive is your ticket to entry into the Alberta Oil and Gas Industry. This can be taught at our facility, or at a client's work center. A summary of this course is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkItq9Gy5pY.



Allstar Enviro Safety specializes on classroom and online safety training courses. These courses include First Aid and CPR, Ground Disturbance Training, Food Safety Certificate, OSSA training, Common Safety Orientation (CSO), Forklift training, Fit testing and Wildlife awareness training. A complete listing is at https://safetyclasses.ca/.



About Allstar Enviro Safety

Allstar Enviro Safety is an Authorized Training Provider through Energy Safety Canada and provides the Classroom format in Calgary. Permanent tickets are provided the same day after succesful completion. Call 403-214-1558 today to reserve your seat.



Media Contact

Allstar Enviro Safety

Arliss T E Levine, CRSP, CHSC,BA, NEBOSH IOGC,

Suite 239, 4999 – 43 St SE, Calgary, Ab T2B 3N4

Contact: 403-214-1558

Contact email: info@safetyclasses.ca

Website : https://safetyclasses.ca/