Allstar Enviro Safety Launches Updated Safety Course Website

Alberta, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Allstar Enviro Safety, a provider of classroom training and online courses for workplace safety, has announced the launch of its redesigned website, Safetymom.ca. The website is a one-stop resource for attaining safety training and qualifications required on the job.



On the redesigned website are additional options for navigation and finding online courses. Visitors will find access to classroom training, online certificates, class schedules, and blended courses via top level categories, sometimes affording the convenience of dropdown lists to individual course types. A classroom schedule menu allows users to find available courses on particular dates in their respective industries.



New options for online courses are included, such as a blended online standard first aid course. It is a certified course with an online section plus a one day practical hands on instruction at an Allstar Enviro Safety classroom. The course provides the option of one day in a classroom as opposed to the previous two-day requirement.



Other online courses offered include:



- PCST – Pipeline Construction Safety Training

- Chain Saw Safety

- Firefighting & Fire Extinguisher Safety

- and more than 30 others with many more coming soon.



The redesigned website expands access to online courses, allowing applicants to complete the work in their home or office, avoid travel time or hotel expenses, and learn on their own schedule. Classroom training is still provided. Training is available at the company’s facilities or at a specific worksite depending on the number of people and available space and time.



The main classroom courses still available from Allstar Enviro Safety include:



- H2S Alive

- H2S Awareness

- Ground Disturbance 1

- Ground Disturbance II

- WHMIS

- TDG

- GHS

- Regional Orientation OSSA

- Confined Space Basics

- Confined Space OSSA

- Fall Protection End-User

- Emergency First Aid CPR

- Standard First Aid CPR

- Blended Online Standard First Aid CPR

- PST 2.0 Classroom version



Online certificates are also offered in oil and gas safety, pipeline and construction, and for transportation and driver improvement. Occupational health and safety oriented programs are also provided by the company, while safety courses for supervisory communication and office operations are also accessible via the website. For more information, visit safetymom.ca or email Allstar Enviro Safety at allstar@safetymom.ca



About Allstar Enviro Safety

Allstar Enviro Safety provides classroom and online training as part of various courses offered through its redesigned website safetymom.ca . The company is led by Consultant and Trainer, Arliss T. Levine CRSP, CHSC, BA, also known as the Safety Mom. A positive educational environment is promoted through each course. Consulting instructors are often available to facilitate programs onsite, accredited through the institution delivering the program.



