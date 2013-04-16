AllStar Water Systems Provide Healthy, Top Quality Water Systems at Affordable Prices

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- AllStar Water Systems have been in business for over three decades. Their manager and technicians have over 120 years in the water filtration industry, making them experts in the field. They feel providing good clean drinking water increases healthy living and decreases waste and environmental wrong doing.



There are many benefits to drinking better, cleaner water where our health is concerned. And, increasing our intake of clean water is good for us, as well. The connection between clean water and healthful longevity may be surprising to some, but not to them. They are dedicated to helping everyone in the San Diego and Coachella Valley areas improve their health and that of their families by installing water filtration systems that are top quality and backed by a comprehensive warranty that is the best in the business. They truly do stand behind their products and services.



AllStar Water Systems also believes in bottleless drinking water systems for homes and offices. These systems make a huge impact in “green” living, reducing the individual size and large 3-5 gallon plastic bottles that are piled up in our landfills every year. They know that it takes around 450 years for a plastic bottle to decompose. Not to mention the energy costs involved in producing and delivering these bottles. Bottleless drinking water systems are safer for the environment and safer for you, too, as most water coolers are not cleaned or sanitized, which can lead to sickness.



If you are in need of a water softener san Diego , contact AllStar Water Systems. They can also help you with a reverse osmosis San Diego , as well. Contact them and they will identify your specific water filtration needs and get you set up so you and your family can start drinking safe, clean water as soon as possible.



