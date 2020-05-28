Allstarpetpatrol Is Pleased to Announce the Redesign of Their Website at https://allstarpetpatrol.com/

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- They have designed their new website to be fun to use and very easy to navigate. They are Calgary's best resource for dog walking, dog grooming, dog yard waste removal and overnite dog boarding and dog sitting.



In addition to these services their website also offers many useful and funny videos about dog breeds, dog care and dog ownership in Calgary. There is also an extensive library of dog articles and stories. The most recent article and video is How To Stop Your Dog from Barking Quickly - 8 strategies at https://youtu.be/SML_f--SVzM.



Allstarpetpatrol is run by the Doggie Diva, who is passionate about dog care for her own pack, and for all dogs. You can trust her company for excellent and responsible care for your pet. She has competitive rates and many doggy diplomats to cover Calgary Alberta with service at https://allstarpetpatrol.com/rates/ Find their location at https://goo.gl/maps/U43MmXiWQezxx89w9



Allstar Pet Patrol

Arliss T. E. Levine

(403)253-0809

250 New Brighton Villas SE Unit 103 Calgary, AB T2Z 0T8

info@allstarpetpatrol.com

http://allstarpetpatrol.com/