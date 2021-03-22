Allstars Leads Generation Services Announces a New Website to Better Serve Clients

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- Allstars Leads Generation Services is pleased to announce their new website design at https://www.allstarsleads.com. It has been redesigned to have much better access to required information for clients.



Allstars Leads Generation is a full service digital marketing agency. They offer services such as lead generation, website design, Facebook marketing, social media design, funnel page design and targeted outreach campaigns.



Their Google website is at https://lead-generation-business-to-business-service.business.site. At this site you can seen how Allstars Leads has specifically helped many businesses to get more local leads, and see their many 5 star reviews.



Allstars Leads Generation can generate leads for a local business using the assets of that business, or by generating them using external resources. Arliss Levine – the CEO – stated that "spring is the perfect time for many service industries such as roofing, and contracting to get their marketing in before the summer rush."



About Allstars Leads

Allstars Leads Generation Services is a full-service digital marketing agency that helps clients to get a steady flow of local clients calling in. Allstars does this through optimizing Google My Business, social media, website design, funnel pages, and online advertising.



Allstars Leads is located at Suite 5610, 11811 Lake Fraser Dr. SE, Calgary AB, T2J 7J4. They can be contacted at 403-619-5205 or e-mailed at arliss@allstarsleads.com.



Media Contact



https://www.allstarsleads.com