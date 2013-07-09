Allstate Commecrial Driver Training School Explains Truck Wheel and Tire Inspections

Seymour, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- A truck driver's job involves much more than simply driving a truck - any qualified operator also needs to know how to inspect and maintain his or her rig. It doesn't matter if you know how to make your tractor trailer tapdance and pirouette, if you aren't capable of performing thorough pretrip, en route and post-trip inspections, sooner or later stuff will fly off your rig and smash a passenger vehicle.



Allstate Commecrial Driver Training School, the premier CT truck driving school, offers both hands-on truck driver training and comprehensive preparation for the all-important CDL test. Along with good knowledge of traffic law and driving, the test also requires the candidate to demonstrate in-depth knowledge of a tractor-trailer's mechanical systems, such as the air brake system, suspension and so on. A candidate needs to understand how to conduct regular inspections of critical systems at every stage of a trip in order to qualify for a Class A CDL CT license.



For a large commercial vehicle, regular and thorough tire and wheel inspections are absolutely crucial. A recent article by Allstate explains the basics of a wheel & tire inspection and outlines good practices for this important procedure.



First, the driver needs to ensure that all the bolts are properly tightened, and that the bolt holes on the wheel haven't become stretched and distorted. Pay note to any corrosion or rust that may weaken the structural integrity of the wheel assembly. Test the bolts with a wrench. If a wheel isn't properly secured, it could come off in transit, and a loose truck wheel careening over a highway can cause severe damage to passenger vehicles.



Next, the tires need to be thoroughly inspected for any large cracks or tread separation - any gaps that reveal the ply are serious weaknesses that could cause blow-outs. Even if the tire isn't broken, odd bulges or distortions can be precursors to a violent break and should be examined with concern.



Measure the depth of the treads to make sure they're within legal standards. A tire with tread depth of less than 2/32 inches isn't street legal. Truck tires being expensive as they are, a worn-out tire can be re-treaded in some cases.



These are just some of the procedures that a truck driver needs to conduct as part of a proper tire and wheel inspection. Go to the original article to read more, and sign up to truck driving courses at Allstate in order to receive a true hands-on education in every aspect of operating a commercial tractor-trailer.



