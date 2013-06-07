Allstate Equipment Lowers Forklift Downtime and Serves as Proud Magline Dealer

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Forklift downtime is the highest expense associated with owning new and used electric, warehouse, or dock lift trucks, forklifts, or pallet jacks. No one understands this concept more than Allstate. As a full-service forklift dealer, the company offers and promotes preventative maintenance programs at the dealership. The programs are designed to service lift trucks at the recommended maintenance intervals. A complete preventative maintenance program is the best insurance policy against costly downtime for forklifts. Allstate Equipment is a full-service forklift sales and rental dealer in Chesapeake, Virginia that proudly offers equipment designed to provide solutions for modern material handling, warehouse, and dock tasks. The sales staff has the knowledge and experience to provide any material handling company with new or used lift equipment, forklifts, electric hand trucks, pallet jacks, warehouse lift trucks, and more to meet the company’s needs and budget.



Allstate Equipment carries Magliner Aluminum Hand Trucks and Dockboards. The Magline Company is America's oldest and most experienced manufacturer of lightweight, aluminum hand trucks. Allstate also offers dock boards, mobile docks, platform trucks, luggage carts, and pallet dollies.



About Magline, Inc.

Magline, Inc. (www.magline.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



