Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- For the fourth consecutive year, The Allstate Gospel Superfest Battle of the Bands is conducting its annual talent search to find new and aspiring gospel talent to serve as the opening act at the Allstate Gospel Superfest. The show’s producers will take to the road beginning August 11, 2012 and will stop in three southern U.S. markets to seek talent.



The competition began accepting entrants via its web site (www.gospelsuperfest.com) on June 21, 2012, and will continue registration until all of the sixty (60) slots are filled. Fans and supporters can attend the auditions free of charge at each of the audition sites listed below. Each city will yield one regional finalist, with online voting to determine the grand prizewinner. The grand prizewinner will receive a cash prize of $2,500.00 and a trip to the 2013 Allstate Gospel Superfest.



The Allstate Gospel Superfest Battle of the Bands tour schedule is as follows.

Columbia, SC - Saturday, August 11, 2012, at the Brookland Baptist Church

Jackson, MS - Saturday, August 18, 2012 at The New Horizon Church International

Dallas, TX - Saturday, August 25, 2012 at The Sheraton Dallas Hotel (Downtown)



The auditions will begin in each market at 5:00 PM local time with doors opening at 4:30 PM. As a special treat to fans, national recording artists will close out each audition session with a free concert and meet and greet session.



For more information and for groups desiring to enter the competition please visit www.gospelsuperfest.com.



About Allstate Gospel Superfest

The Allstate Gospel Superfest is one of the nation’s largest TV recordings in the field of urban-targeted, inspirational music and entertainment. Founded in 1998, the show has maintained a consistent presence in broadcast syndication for twelve consecutive years. Releasing five one-hour specials a year, The Allstate Gospel Superfest is carried by major TV network affiliated stations including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW, & MYTV. The Allstate Gospel Superfest is known for its elaborate staging, trend setting production and Hollywood style approach to gospel music television. Allstate Gospel Superfest TV programming reaches millions of TV viewers annually via domestic syndication and cable. The programs are carried on major cable and Christian networks including



The Trinity Broadcasting Network, The Word Network, GMC (formerly Gospel Music Channel) and the newly launched Bounce and Aspire Networks. The Allstate Gospel Superfest is the most widely distributed TV brand in the history of black gospel music television.



About the Allstate Corporation

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurer, serving approximately 16 million households through its Allstate, Encompass, Esurance and Answer Financial brand names. Widely known by its slogan “You’re In Good Hands With Allstate®,” Allstate offers insurance products (auto, home, life and retirement) and services through Allstate agencies, independent agencies, and Allstate exclusive financial representatives, as well as via www.allstate.com and 1-800 Allstate®. As part of Allstate’s commitment to strengthen local communities, The Allstate Foundation, Allstate employees, agency owners and the corporation provided $28 million in 2011 to thousands of nonprofit organizations and important causes across the United States.