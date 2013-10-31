AllState Private Car & Limousine Inc. Announces Affordable Transportation Services for October

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- AllState Private Car & Limousine Inc. is pleased to announce affordable transportation services for October. People of New York have relied on AllState Private Car & Limousine Inc. for reliable transportation services for 25 years, and this October, the company is excited to continue its tradition of being a leading transportation company. In the past, AllState Private Car & Limousine Inc. has been rated #1 by The Robb Report and New York Magazine for providing exceptional transportation service all over New York City. Whether a customer needs a ride to the airport, or needs to book a limo for a special event, AllState Private Car & Limousine Inc. will provide complete customer satisfaction.



When choosing AllState Private Car & Limousine Inc., customers get access to the largest affiliated fleet of cars and limos in the entire Tri-State area. Choices include SUVs, limousines, Mercedes Benz, luxury sedans and hybrid vehicles. Larger groups can also inquire about reserving a private party bus to get to their special event. Over the years, AllState Private Car & Limousine Inc. has provided party bus transportation services for people going to birthday parties, bachelorette/bachelor parties, corporate events and much more.



No matter where a customer’s desired destination, the New York transportation company will arrive on time and follow through with delivery on schedule. The company will take customers to and from the JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports, and cities such as Brooklyn, Bronx, Manhattan, Long Island, Pennsylvania and others. The company understands that safety is the most important thing when transporting clients. That is why the company provides some of the safest vehicles and some of the best drivers who can get their clients to any destination without incident. To hire AllState Private Car & Limousine Inc., please call 800-453-4099 and make a live reservation, toll free.



About Allstate Private Car & Limousine Inc.

Allstate Private Car & Limousine Inc. has been a leading car service for over 25 years. Being one of the leading car services, the company features one of the largest affiliated fleet of private cars and limousines in the entire New York area. Customers are offered reliable service and affordable transportation services. The company provides dispatchers, taking customer calls, 24 hours a day. By using a computerized dispatch tracking system, the company ensures each driver will pick-up and drop-off the customer on schedule.



For more information, please visit https://www.allstatelimo.com/.