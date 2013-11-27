Allstate Private Car & Limousine Inc. Announces Airport Transportation Services This December

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Allstate Private Car & Limousine Inc. is pleased to announce airport transportation services for holiday travelers this December. As part of the premium airport transportation services, the company offers fixed rate car and limousine service to and from primary airports in the New York area including LaGuardia, JFK and Newark, along with secondary airports including Westchester, MacArthur, Teterboro and Stewart airports.



Holiday traveling has become less-stress full with the transportation services provided by Allstate Private Car & Limousine Inc. Whether a traveler chooses a limousine, SUV or luxury car as their mode of transportation, Allstate Private Car & Limousine Inc. will ensure the vehicle arrives to the destination on time by monitoring it on their state-of-the-art dispatch system. Travelers also have the luxury of not being billed if they experience a late flight arrival. The limousine transportation company also monitors the arrival of each flight and will let each traveler know when they can expect their flight to arrive.



Communication is as important as ever when trying to make it home during the holidays. To ensure complete customer satisfaction, Allstate Private Car & Limousine Inc. offers customer service available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If there are any questions or concerns regarding transportation services, customers have the freedom to speak with a company representative any time of day.



By hiring Allstate Private Car & Limousine Inc., travelers can expect someone to greet them at their arriving destination. The company will have the driver meet and greet each traveler inside the airport. Whether people are traveling for business or pleasure during the holiday season, they can expect affordable prices and outstanding customer service. Never again, do travelers have to experience waiting outside in the cold weather to get the attention of a taxi. Now, they can rely on Allstate Private Car & Limousine Inc. to greet them on time.



About Allstate Private Car & Limousine Inc.

Allstate Private Car & Limousine Inc. has been a leading car service for over 25 years. Being one of the leading car services, the company features one of the largest affiliated fleet of private cars and limousines in the entire New York area. Customers are offered reliable service and affordable transportation services. The company provides dispatchers, taking customer calls, 24 hours a day. By using a computerized dispatch tracking system, the company ensures each driver will pick-up and drop-off the customer on schedule.



For more information, please visit https://www.allstatelimo.com/.